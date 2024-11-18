Maryland hosts Canisius after Gillespie’s 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Maryland Terrapins (3-1) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Canisius…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Maryland Terrapins (3-1)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Canisius after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points in Maryland’s 78-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Maryland finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 on the road. Canisius is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

