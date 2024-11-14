Maryland faces No. 15 Marquette after Reese’s 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at Maryland Terrapins (3-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts No.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at Maryland Terrapins (3-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts No. 15 Marquette after Julian Reese scored 21 points in Maryland’s 84-53 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Maryland went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

Marquette finished 7-5 on the road and 27-10 overall last season. The Golden Eagles gave up 69.8 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

