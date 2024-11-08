Maryland faces Mount St. Mary’s after Queen’s 22-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -23.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Mount St. Mary’s after Derik Queen scored 22 points in Maryland’s 79-49 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Maryland went 11-6 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Terrapins averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 13-19 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Mountaineers shot 47.3% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

