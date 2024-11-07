Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Pennsylvania following Shaw’s 23-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -16.5; over/under is…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on Pennsylvania after Ketron Shaw scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 102-63 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Pennsylvania went 11-18 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Quakers averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 0-15 on the road and 9-20 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 26.1 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.