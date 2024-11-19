Martinelli scores 22, Barnhizer adds double-double and Northwestern holds off Montana State 72-69

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northwestern…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northwestern held off Montana State for a 72-69 victory on Tuesday night.

Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer for Montana State that tied it 67-all with 47 seconds left. Matthew Nicholson answered for Northwestern with an alley-oop dunk and then Ty Berry blocked Brandon Walker’s layup attempt on the Bobcats’ ensuing series.

The Wildcats’ Jalen Leach made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining and Justin Mullins sealed it with another free throw with 2 seconds left.

Martinelli was 10-of-22 shooting and had seven rebounds. The junior forward entered averaging 25.3 points, which ranks second in the Big Ten Conference and 11th nationally, and 7.8 rebounds (9th in Big Ten).

Barnhizer was 9-of-15 shooting and led the Wildcats with four of their 13 assists. Leach finished with 12 points for Northwestern (4-1).

Mullins scored 17 points and made three of the Bobcats’ nine 3-pointers. Walker chipped in 14 points and Max Agbonkpolo added 13 for Montana State (1-4).

Agbonkpolo scored 10 first-half points to pace the Bobcats to a 39-34 halftime advantage. The Wildcats took a 42-41 lead on Martinelli’s hook shot and consecutive 3s from Ty Berry stretched it to 52-42. It was tied 57-all and then neither team held more than a three-point lead until the final seconds.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

