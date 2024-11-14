Martinelli leads Northwestern against Eastern Illinois after 27-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Eastern Illinois…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Eastern Illinois after Nick Martinelli scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 83-74 victory against the UIC Flames.

Northwestern finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 8.2 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 4-11 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Panthers shot 42.1% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

