Martin puts up 23, Marshall defeats Bellarmine 83-62

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nate Martin had 23 points in Marshall’s 83-62 win over Bellarmine on Saturday night.

Martin added nine rebounds for the Thundering Herd (3-1). Jalen Speer scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 (5 for 11 from 3-point range). Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Jack Karasinski finished with 20 points for the Knights (0-4). Billy Smith added 10 points and two steals for Bellarmine. Myles Watkins also put up 10 points.

