Martin leads Marshall against No. 6 Purdue after 23-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-1)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits No. 6 Purdue after Nate Martin scored 23 points in Marshall’s 83-62 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Boilermakers have gone 4-0 in home games. Purdue scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Marshall finished 13-20 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

