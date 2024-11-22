Marshall’s 17 lead Albany over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 93-50

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Amar’e Marshall scored 17 points as Albany beat Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 93-50 on Friday. Marshall…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Amar’e Marshall scored 17 points as Albany beat Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 93-50 on Friday.

Marshall also contributed five assists for the Great Danes (4-1). Byron Joshua added 13 points while going 4 of 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had five assists and five steals. Aaron Reddish shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Puerto Rico-Mayaguez was led by David Maldonado, who posted 16 points. Jose Alicea scored 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.