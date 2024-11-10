Marshall Thundering Herd to host Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Monday

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1)
Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Southern Indiana.
Marshall went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.
Southern Indiana finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
