Marshall Thundering Herd to host Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Monday

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Southern Indiana.

Marshall went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

Southern Indiana finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.