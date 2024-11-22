Marshall plays No. 6 Purdue after Martin’s 23-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-1) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits No.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-1)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits No. 6 Purdue after Nate Martin scored 23 points in Marshall’s 83-62 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Marshall went 8-12 in Sun Belt action and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

