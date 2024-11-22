Marshall plays No. 6 Purdue after Martin’s 23-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-1)
West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits No. 6 Purdue after Nate Martin scored 23 points in Marshall’s 83-62 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.
The Boilermakers are 4-0 on their home court. Purdue scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.
Marshall went 8-12 in Sun Belt action and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Thundering Herd averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.7 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.