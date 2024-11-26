Marshall hosts South Carolina State following Jones’ 23-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Marshall after Drayton Jones scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 72-62 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 on their home court. Marshall ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. South Carolina State scores 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Marshall is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is shooting 74.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Thundering Herd.

Jones is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

