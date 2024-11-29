Marquette visits Rutgers after McMiller’s 27-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Marquette after Kiyomi McMiller scored 27 points in Rutgers’ 66-49 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 on their home court. Rutgers averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

Marquette went 12-8 in Big East play and 7-4 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 10.3 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

