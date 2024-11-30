Marquette plays Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-4) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-4) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 in non-conference play. Marquette is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 19.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Marquette averages 67.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 54.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 56.9 points per game, 3.7 more than the 53.2 Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Eagles.

Zamara Haynes is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

