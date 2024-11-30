Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Marquette plays Maryland-Eastern Shore

Marquette plays Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:42 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-4) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 in non-conference play. Marquette is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 19.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Marquette averages 67.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 54.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 56.9 points per game, 3.7 more than the 53.2 Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Eagles.

Zamara Haynes is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up