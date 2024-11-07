Marquel Sutton scores 25 to help Omaha hold off Stetson 79-76

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 25 points in Omaha’s 79-76 win over Stetson on Thursday night. Sutton added…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Marquel Sutton had 25 points in Omaha’s 79-76 win over Stetson on Thursday night.

Sutton added 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (2-0). Lance Waddles added 15 points while shooting 5 for 17, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc while they also had eight rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover had nine points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Hatters (1-1) were led by Jamie Phillips Jr., who recorded 18 points, five assists and two steals. Jordan Wood added 15 points and three blocks for Stetson. Abramo Canka had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.