Marmolejos leads Lamar against Sam Houston after 23-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)

Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Sam Houston after Alexis Marmolejos scored 23 points in Lamar’s 97-71 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Lamar went 19-14 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Sam Houston finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Bearkats averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

