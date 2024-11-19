Markus Burton scores 29 points, Notre Dame pulls away in second half to beat North Dakota 75-58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 13 of his 29 points in the second half when Notre Dame…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 13 of his 29 points in the second half when Notre Dame pulled away to beat North Dakota 75-58 on Tuesday night.

Burton, who came in averaging 17.7 points per game, was 13 of 20 from the floor and had nine rebounds and three assists. He was two points shy of his career high he had against Wake Forest last season. J.R. Konieczny added 12 points.

The Fighting Irish (4-0) shot 52% despite making only 3 of 17 3-point tries. They outscored the Fighting Hawks 46-24 in the paint and scored 17 points off 15 turnovers, making nine steals, five by Julian Roper II.

Treysen Eaglestaff scored 13 points and Mier Panoam and Dariyus Woodson 11 each for North Dakota (2-2).

Leading 38-31 at halftime, Notre Dame used a 18-6 run over six minutes early in the second half to build a 17-point lead with Burton scoring eight points.

Matt Allocco’s fast-break basket off a Burton assist made it an 18-point lead with four minutes to go.

Notre Dame announced before the game that 6-foot-6 guard Sir Mohammed, its highest-rated player in its freshman class, underwent surgery Monday for a “lower body injury” and is out indefinitely. He played in Notre Dame’s first two games this season, averaging 2.5 points.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.