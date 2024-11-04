Markowski opens season with double-double and No. 23 Nebraska women beat Omaha 88-48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Nebraska to an 88-48…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Nebraska to an 88-48 win over Omaha in a season opener on Monday.

Markowski, a senior 6-foot-3 center who led the team in scoring and rebounding last year and is on the Naismith Trophy watch list for a third straight season, shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Last season’s Big Ten freshman of year, Natalie Potts, also scored 14 points for Nebraska. Logan Nissley, who was a conference All-Freshman team choice along with Potts last season, added 12 points.

Allison Weidner, who missed 55 straight games with injuries, returned to score 11 points for Nebraska. Freshman Britt Prince, a two-time Nebraska high school player of the year, added 10 points.

Alana Powell scored 15 points and Grace Cave added 11 for the Mavericks.

Nebraska opened the game on a 16-2 run and led 47-15 at halftime after a 26-4 second quarter in which the Cornhuskers scored the final 12 points capped by a Potts 3-pointer as time expired.

