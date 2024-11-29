Marist visits Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Marist Red Foxes (4-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (4-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Marist after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 88-78 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-0 on their home court. Lehigh allows 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 1-1 in road games. Marist is fourth in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 4.0.

Lehigh’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 73.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 79.5 Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 19.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

