Marist plays New Hampshire, aims for 4th straight win

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (3-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist seeks…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (3-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against New Hampshire.

Marist went 18-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. New Hampshire has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.