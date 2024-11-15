Marist hosts Army following Curry’s 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (2-1) at Marist Red Foxes (1-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Army Black Knights (2-1) at Marist Red Foxes (1-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Marist after Ryan Curry scored 20 points in Army’s 101-48 win over the Mount Saint Mary (NY) Knights.

Marist finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Red Foxes gave up 62.2 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Army finished 6-13 in Patriot League games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Black Knights gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

