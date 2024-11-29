Marist faces Lehigh on 3-game road slide

Marist Red Foxes (3-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist will attempt…

Marist Red Foxes (3-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Red Foxes take on Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 0-3 on the road. Marist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lehigh makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Marist averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is shooting 59.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Lexie Tarul is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.