Marist faces Lehigh, looks to break road skid

Marist Red Foxes (3-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hits the road against Lehigh looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 5.7.

The Red Foxes are 0-3 on the road. Marist ranks third in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 4.3.

Lehigh’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Marist allows. Marist has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is shooting 59.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountain Hawks.

Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

