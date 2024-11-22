Marcus Hill scores 19 points and NC State beats William & Mary 81-58

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill scored 19 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 10 points and nine rebounds, and NC State…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill scored 19 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 10 points and nine rebounds, and NC State beat William & Mary 81-58 on Friday night.

NC State has started a season 5-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 team began 6-0. NC State was coming off a 72-49 win over Colgate on Monday, marking the first time the program has held an opponent under 50 points since a 65-48 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 9, 2021.

NC State scored 15 straight points early in the first half against William & Mary and led by double figures for the last 10 minutes to lead 43-24 at halftime.

Noah Collier scored seven straight points to get William & Mary within 59-52 before Hill scored five points during a 9-0 run to rebuild a double-digit lead. Another 9-0 run, with five points from Dontrez Styles, made it 77-54.

Styles and Jayden Taylor each added 12 points, and Ben Middlebrooks scored 11 for NC State. Styles scored 10 points in the second half when the Wolfpack shot 54%.

Collier scored 25 points and Gabe Dorsey added 13 for William & Mary (3-4). The Tribe turned it over 21 times, leading to 29 points for the Wolfpack.

NC State plays No. 6 Purdue on Thursday at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. William & Mary goes against Appalachian State on Sunday.

