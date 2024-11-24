Mantis scores 17 points off the bench as Maine downs Holy Cross 80-55

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Christopher Mantis helped lead Maine past Holy Cross on Sunday with 17 points off of the…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Christopher Mantis helped lead Maine past Holy Cross on Sunday with 17 points off of the bench in an 80-55 win.

Mantis had five rebounds for the Black Bears (3-3). Quion Burns scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. AJ Lopez went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Crusaders (4-3) were led in scoring by DeAndre Williams, who finished with 12 points. Joe Nugent added 11 points for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney had 10 points.

Maine took the lead with 11:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-26 at halftime, with Burns racking up nine points. Maine pulled away with a 19-3 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Holy Cross by 16 points in the final half, as Lopez led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Friday. Maine squares off against Elon and Holy Cross travels to play Virginia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

