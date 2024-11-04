Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mann's 14 help Queens…

Mann’s 14 help Queens down Lynchburg 90-39

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 10:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Queens’ 90-39 victory against Lynchburg on Monday night to begin the season.

Yoav Berman went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points for the Royals. Leo Colimerio went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets were led by Piercen Young, who posted 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mason Makovec added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up