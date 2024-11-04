Mann’s 14 help Queens down Lynchburg 90-39

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Queens’ 90-39 victory against Lynchburg on Monday…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 14 points and 10 rebounds in Queens’ 90-39 victory against Lynchburg on Monday night to begin the season.

Yoav Berman went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points for the Royals. Leo Colimerio went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets were led by Piercen Young, who posted 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mason Makovec added 10 points.

