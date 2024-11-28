Manhattan visits Perry and Florida Atlantic

Manhattan Jaspers (5-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces Manhattan after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 62-52 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 3-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is the best team in the AAC in team defense, giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

The Jaspers have gone 2-1 away from home. Manhattan is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 36.2% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 11.7 more points per game (69.5) than Florida Atlantic allows to opponents (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Owls.

Petra Juric is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jaspers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.