Manhattan Jaspers and the Austin Peay Governors play in Boca Raton, Florida

Austin Peay Governors (2-3) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (5-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Manhattan square off in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Jaspers have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Manhattan leads the MAAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hana Muhl averaging 5.7.

The Governors have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

Manhattan averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Governors.

