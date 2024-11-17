Manhattan faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Sydnor’s 24-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -3;…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -3; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Will Sydnor scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 78-76 win over the Fordham Rams.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 15-17 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Knights gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Manhattan finished 4-12 on the road and 7-23 overall a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

