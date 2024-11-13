Malone leads Colorado against CSU Fullerton after 27-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -16.5; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts CSU Fullerton after Elijah Malone scored 27 points in Colorado’s 90-88 overtime win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

Colorado finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Buffaloes gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

CSU Fullerton went 6-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.1 last season.

