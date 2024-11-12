Malone leads Colorado against CSU Fullerton after 27-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts CSU Fullerton…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts CSU Fullerton after Elijah Malone scored 27 points in Colorado’s 90-88 overtime victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

Colorado finished 26-11 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Buffaloes allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

CSU Fullerton went 6-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.

