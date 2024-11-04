Makayla Timpson posts 32nd career double-double and No. 19 FSU trounces North Florida 119-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points, Makayla Timpson had 17 points and 22 rebounds for her 32nd…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —

Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points, Makayla Timpson had 17 points and 22 rebounds for her 32nd career double-double and No. 19 Florida State set a single-game program record for points scored in a 119-49 victory over North Florida on Monday.

Latson scored eight points and Timpson grabbed 10 rebounds during Florida State’s 20-0 run to start the game. The Seminoles led 56-20 at the break and scored 39 points in the third quarter.

Timpson is tied with Sue Galakantas (1981-84) for career double-doubles in FSU history, trailing Natasha Howard’s 41 from 2011-14. Timpson secured her double-double with 11 points and 21 rebounds midway through the third quarter. The program record for rebounds in a game is 24.

Florida State brought back 75% of its scoring from a year ago as well as 82% of rebounding, led by Latson, Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon.

No. 3 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 68, MISSISSIPPI 66

PARIS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen made a pair of free throws with seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Southern California over Mississippi in a season-opening doubleheader in France.

The score was tied 66-66 with 10 seconds left when Iriafen — an Associated Press preseason All-America selection — hit her two free throws.

Iriafen finished with 22 points while teammate JuJu Watkins led the way for USC with 27 points.

K.K. Deans scored 19 points for No. 20 Ole Miss. Madison Scott added 14.

With a little under two minutes left, Deans made a jump shot from near halfway to put Ole Miss ahead 66-64.

The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men’s Paris Basketball team, was about half full.

No. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 83, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Lexi Donarski added 14 points, and No. 15 North Carolina beat Charleston Southern to begin the season.

UNC has won 12 straight games against Charleston Southern and seven consecutive season openers. The Tar Heels open the season ranked for the third consecutive year.

UNC coach Courtney Banghart returns nine players from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad, including starters Ustby, Donarski and Maria Gakdeng. The trio accounted for 47.4% of UNC’s scoring in 2023-24. Ustby averaged a double-double in ACC action last season with 12.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Trayanna Crisp, a transfer from Arizona State, added 11 points off the bench for UNC. Gakdeng grabbed seven of the Tar Heels’ 46 rebounds, while Charleston Southern had just 34.

No. 11 DUKE 89, RADFORD 36

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter when No. 11 Duke took off to a big lead, Jordan Wood finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Blue Devils cruised to a win over Radford in their season opener.

Richardson, on the Naismith Trophy watch list, scored nine points to lead Duke in the first half, playing 15 minutes before sitting out most of the second.

Delaney Thomas added 12 points, Jadyn Donovan had 10 points and nine rebounds and Oluchi Okananwa and Toby Fournier scored 10 points each for Duke.

Neither team shot well from deep on a combined 37 shots from the arc, but the Blue Devils scored 41 points off 34 turnovers.

No. 13 KANSAS STATE 92, GREEN BAY 45

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kennedy Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaelyn Glenn added 17 points and nine rebounds and No. 13 Kansas State opened the season with a win over Green Bay.

Taylor, a Missouri State transfer, was 5 of 8 from the floor and made all six free throws. Glenn hit four of the Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers. Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter added 15 points and Serena Sundell 12. Six-foot-6 Ayoke Lee, Kansas State’s leading scorer last season, had seven points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

Poindexter led the game off with a 3-pointer and Kansas State led thereafter, finishing the first quarter on a 15-2 run to lead 28-7. The Wildcats scored the last 15 points of the half for a 49-12 lead. A couple of Poindexter 3-pointers along with a Sundell bucket gave the Wildcats their largest margin of 49 late in the third quarter.

Natalie McNeal scored 14 points with seven rebounds for the Phoenix, which played their first game under new head coach Kayla Karius.

No. 8 IOWA STATE 96, CHICAGO STATE 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown scored 20 points and Audi Crooks added 16 as No. 8 Iowa State routed Chicago State for its 30th straight win in a season opener, the longest active streak in Division I.

Brown also had nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal.

Aili Tanke had 12 points and Alisa Williams had 10 in their first games for the Cyclones, and Emily Ryan had nine points to go with six assists and four steals, both team highs.

Asha Walker led the Cougars with 18 points and Aiyanna Culver added 14.

No. 23 NEBRASKA 88, OMAHA 48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Nebraska to a win over Omaha in their season opener.

Markowski, a senior 6-foot-3 center who led the team in scoring and rebounding last year and is on the Naismith Trophy watch list for a third straight season, shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Last season’s Big Ten freshman of year, Natalie Potts, also scored 14 points for Nebraska. Logan Nissley, who was a conference All-Freshman team choice along with Potts last season, added 12 points.

Allison Weidner, who missed 55 straight games with injuries, returned to score 11 points for Nebraska. Freshman Britt Prince, a two-time Nebraska high school player of the year, added 10 points.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.