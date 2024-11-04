Makayla Timpson grabs 22 boards for 32nd career double-double and No. 19 FSU women top North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points, Makayla Timpson had 17 points and 22 rebounds for her 32nd…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points, Makayla Timpson had 17 points and 22 rebounds for her 32nd career double-double and No. 19 Florida State set a single-game program record for points scored in a 119-49 victory over North Florida on Monday.

Latson scored eight points and Timpson grabbed 10 rebounds during Florida State’s 20-0 run to start the game. The Seminoles led 56-20 at the break and scored 39 points in the third quarter.

Timpson is tied with Sue Galakantas (1981-84) for career double-doubles in FSU history, trailing Natasha Howard’s 41 from 2011-14. Timpson secured her double-double with 11 points and 21 rebounds midway through the third quarter. The program record for rebounds in a game is 24.

Florida State brought back 75% of its scoring from a year ago as well as 82% of rebounding, led by Latson, Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon.

Gordon finished with 15 points, Sydney Bowles added 18, and Avery Treadwell had 14 points and eight boards for FSU.

Sarah Taub led North Florida with 12 points.

Florida State sank 15 of 38 3-pointers, while North Florida made just 20 field goals overall.

FSU hosted UNF in its home and season opener for the third time since the 2017-18 season. The Seminoles are 43-10 all-time to start the season and have won the previous nine openers.

