Mak Manciel scores 30 as Detroit Mercy rallies past Niagara 84-78 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Mak Manciel scored 30 points as Detroit Mercy beat Niagara 84-78 in overtime on Sunday. Manciel had…

DETROIT (AP) — Mak Manciel scored 30 points as Detroit Mercy beat Niagara 84-78 in overtime on Sunday.

Manciel had eight rebounds for the Titans (2-1). He hit a jumper to begin OT and Detoit Mercy made 8 of 8 free throws from there — four of them by Manciel.

Legend Geeter scored 14 points while going 3 of 5 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Titans. Emmanuel Kuac had 12 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Olumide Adelodun led the way for the Purple Eagles (1-2) with 20 points and two steals. Niagara also got 17 points from Justice Smith. Jaeden Marshall also had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Jared Lary hit a jumper with 31 seconds for the Titans to force the extra period tied at 72.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.