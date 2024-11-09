Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Maine visits Brown for…

Maine visits Brown for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:22 AM

Maine Black Bears (1-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Maine in non-conference action.

Brown went 13-18 overall with a 5-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Maine finished 15-17 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up