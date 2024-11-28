Maine takes on Elon

Elon Phoenix (3-2) vs. Maine Black Bears (3-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Maine play at…

Elon Phoenix (3-2) vs. Maine Black Bears (3-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Maine play at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Black Bears are 3-3 in non-conference play. Maine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Elon scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Maine’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Nick Dorn is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

