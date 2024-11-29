Maine Black Bears and the Elon Phoenix play in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elon Phoenix (3-2) vs. Maine Black Bears (3-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -2.5; over/under is…

Elon Phoenix (3-2) vs. Maine Black Bears (3-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays Elon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Black Bears have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Maine is fifth in the America East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 5.7.

The Phoenix have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Elon is fifth in the CAA scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by TJ Simpkins averaging 8.0.

Maine’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Nick Dorn is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

