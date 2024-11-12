Magee leads Drexel against Temple after 28-point showing

Drexel Dragons (2-0) at Temple Owls (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 141…

Drexel Dragons (2-0) at Temple Owls (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Temple after Kobe Magee scored 28 points in Drexel’s 73-56 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

Temple went 16-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Owls gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Drexel went 20-12 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Dragons averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

