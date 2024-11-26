Madsen’s 27 lead Utah over Mississippi Valley State 94-48

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen had 27 points in Utah’s 94-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen had 27 points in Utah’s 94-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night.

Madsen went 10 of 13 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Utes (5-1). Miro Little scored 16 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Lawson Lovering shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Arthur Tate led the Delta Devils (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Walter Hamilton added 12 points for Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Sanders had four points and three steals.

Utah took the lead with 19:46 left in the first half and never looked back. Madsen led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 50-21 at the break.

Utah extended its lead to 89-35 during the second half, fueled by an 18-0 scoring run. Mason Madsen scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.