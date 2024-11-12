Madsen leads Utah against Queens after 25-point game

Queens Royals (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -22.5; over/under…

Queens Royals (2-0) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -22.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Queens after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah’s 98-63 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Utah finished 18-2 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Utes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Queens finished 1-16 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Royals averaged 7.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

