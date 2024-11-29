Madsen leads Utah against Eastern Washington after 27-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Utah Utes (5-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Eastern…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Utah Utes (5-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Eastern Washington after Gabe Madsen scored 27 points in Utah’s 94-48 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Utes have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah leads college basketball with 22.5 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 5.8.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Eastern Washington is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah scores 90.8 points, 9.4 more per game than the 81.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 11.0 more points per game (72.0) than Utah allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madsen averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Nic McClain is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

