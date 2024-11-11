Maddox scores 20 in George Mason’s 94-56 victory over Stony Brook

Darius Maddox scored 20 points as George Mason beat Stony Brook 94-56 on Monday night.

George Mason head coach Tony Skinn reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash) George Mason head coach Tony Skinn reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash) FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox scored 20 points as George Mason beat Stony Brook 94-56 on Monday night.

Maddox shot 5 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (2-1). Giovanni Emejuru scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Zach Anderson shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jared Frey led the way for the Seawolves (1-2) with 14 points. Ben Wight added 10 points for Stony Brook.

George Mason took the lead with 15:00 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Anderson led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 46-27 at the break. George Mason pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 37 points. Maddox led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.