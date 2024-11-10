Maddox leads George Mason against Stony Brook after 20-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Stony Brook after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 82-63 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

George Mason went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Patriots averaged 5.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Stony Brook went 4-11 on the road and 20-15 overall a season ago. The Seawolves allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

