Maddox and George Mason host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (0-6) at George Mason Patriots (2-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Coppin State after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 78-77 overtime loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Patriots have gone 2-1 in home games. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

George Mason’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State has shot at a 35.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddox averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Derrius Ward is averaging 12.4 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.