Mackinnon leads Portland against UCSB after 20-point game

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on UCSB after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Portland’s 83-70 victory against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

Portland went 12-21 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pilots averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.

UCSB went 16-15 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

