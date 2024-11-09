Mackinnon leads Portland against UCSB after 20-point game

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on UCSB after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Portland’s 83-70 victory against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.
Portland went 12-21 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pilots averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.
UCSB went 16-15 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.
