Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mack scores 16 as…

Mack scores 16 as Georgetown defeats Wagner 66-41

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 9:26 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 16 points helped Georgetown defeat Wagner 66-41 on Tuesday night.

Mack shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Hoyas (5-1). Micah Peavy scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line and added five steals. Jordan Burks had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Javier Esquerra Trelles led the Seahawks (3-4) in scoring, finishing with eight points, four assists and two steals. Wagner also got seven points and eight rebounds from Keyontae Lewis. R.J. Greene had seven points.

Georgetown took the lead with 7:23 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Mack racking up 10 points. Georgetown pulled away with an 18-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Wagner by 17 points in the final half, as Peavy led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up