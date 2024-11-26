Mack scores 16 as Georgetown defeats Wagner 66-41

Malik Mack's 16 points helped Georgetown defeat Wagner 66-41 on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack’s 16 points helped Georgetown defeat Wagner 66-41 on Tuesday night.

Mack shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Hoyas (5-1). Micah Peavy scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line and added five steals. Jordan Burks had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Javier Esquerra Trelles led the Seahawks (3-4) in scoring, finishing with eight points, four assists and two steals. Wagner also got seven points and eight rebounds from Keyontae Lewis. R.J. Greene had seven points.

Georgetown took the lead with 7:23 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 28-20 at halftime, with Mack racking up 10 points. Georgetown pulled away with an 18-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Wagner by 17 points in the final half, as Peavy led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

