Mack leads UCLA against CSU Fullerton after 21-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays CSU Fullerton after Sebastian Mack scored 21 points in UCLA’s 84-70 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 at home. UCLA has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 0-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.0 points per game.

UCLA scores 77.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.6 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Oday is shooting 31.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Titans.

