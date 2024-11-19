Lundblade scores 25 off the bench, Belmont takes down Oral Roberts 90-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade’s 25 points off of the bench helped lead Belmont to a 90-80 victory over…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade’s 25 points off of the bench helped lead Belmont to a 90-80 victory over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Lundblade shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bruins (4-1). Jonathan Pierre added 22 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and also had 11 rebounds. Carter Whitt and Sam Orme both added 11 points.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) were led by Sam Alajiki, who recorded 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Oral Roberts also got 19 points, eight assists and two steals from Issac McBride. Darius Robinson Jr. finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

