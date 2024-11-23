Luke Barrett’s double-double powers unbeaten Saint Mary’s to 80-66 victory over Cal Poly

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to an 80-66…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to an 80-66 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Augustas Marciulionis scored 18 points and added five assists and three steals for the Gaels (6-0). Mitchell Saxen shot 6 of 8 from the field and scored 13.

Owen Koonce finished with 16 points to lead the Mustangs (3-4). Mac Riniker added 15 points and five assists.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 13:18 left in the first half and never looked back. Barrett had 11 points to lead the Gaels to a 47-31 advantage at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.