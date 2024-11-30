Luis puts up 24, St. John’s beats Harvard 77-64

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis’ 24 points helped St. John’s defeat Harvard 77-64 on Saturday night. Luis also contributed…

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis’ 24 points helped St. John’s defeat Harvard 77-64 on Saturday night.

Luis also contributed 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (6-2). Kadary Richmond added 18 points while going 8 of 14 from the field while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Simeon Wilcher had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Chandler Pigge finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson (2-6). Harvard also got 11 points from Louis Lesmond. Evan Nelson also had 11 points.

St. John’s took the lead early. Luis scored 11 points in the first half on the way to a 40-28 halftime lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

